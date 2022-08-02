Francia Márquez advocates Latin American unity in Bolivia | News

The elected vice president of Colombia, Francia Márquez, met on Monday with her Bolivian counterpart David Choquehuanca as well as with President Luis Arce Catacora, while inviting the collective construction of a united Latin American region, in peace and with social justice.

Márquez, who takes office with Gustavo Petro next Sunday, expressed that his invitation is to “build collectively for a Colombia in peace, united, diverse; for a Latin American region, the southern region united, in peace and with social justice”.

According to the president-elect, her visit to Bolivia, Brazil, Argentina and Chile had the purpose of taking the first steps to build, in the future, what she called common agreements, in order to achieve unity in the Latin American and Caribbean region. .

The elected vice president also claimed her origin and recalled that she is part of those excluded peoples and regions, of those “ancestors who were brought from the African continent in conditions of slavery.”

He explained, in this sense, that those who were brought from Africa by force “helped give birth to freedom for America, freedom that does not materialize [porque] We are still facing colonialism, racism, patriarchy and the neoliberal model that today has our Mother Earth, the Pachamama, the largest womb, the big house dying.

Márquez invited President Luis Arce, his Vice President Choquehuanca and social organizations to accompany them in the possession of Petro, which will be a historic moment for the Colombian people.

At another time, as part of the celebrations for the 197 years of Bolivian Independence, Francia Márquez also participated in an ancestral ceremony in Plaza Murillo, seat of government.

Arce, for his part, commenting on the meeting with the vice president-elect, said “We embrace our sister, Francia Márquez, with great affection.” According to the Bolivian president, with Márquez in the second magistracy of Colombia, “the winds from the south blow more strongly and strengthen the Great Homeland.”

Márquez, who arrived in La Paz on Sunday, culminates in Bolivia the South American tour that previously took her to Brazil, Chile and Argentina.





