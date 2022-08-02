Teachers from Panama discuss dialogue table agreements | News

The teachers’ unions and the delegates of the educational sector in the single dialogue table with the Government of Panama, meet this Monday with their bases to examine the agreements reached in the analysis of the point on education.

Social organizations and the Panamanian Government reach an agreement on education at the Dialogue Table

According to local media, it is expected that these spaces will analyze the return to classes, an activity that has been paralyzed since the beginning of July when the unions mobilized against the high cost of living and other consequences of applying the neoliberal model in the Central American nation. .

The general secretary of the Association of Veragüenses Educators (AEVE), Luis Sánchez, pointed out that after consulting the bases, the Minister of Education would be called to sign the agreements to end the strike. He added that the resumption could happen next Friday.

For her part, the Minister of Education, Maruja Gorday de Villalobos, said that the return to classes could take place as of this Tuesday, but made it clear that teachers have to take what was agreed upon to their bases and make a pronouncement.

The official added that they are waiting to sign the agreement after 4:00 p.m. or 5:00 p.m. local time at the headquarters of the Ministry of Education, and then make it officially public.

He stressed that in the 21 agreements made last Saturday, everything is betting on improving education in the country. Among them, the decision to allocate 6 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) to the sector for fiscal year 2024 and an increase of 5 percent for 2023 stands out.

If the agreement is fulfilled, the sector would register a budget increase in two years of 1,122 million dollars with respect to the 2023 budget project.

In addition, it is expected that the conditions of the schools will improve (especially in rural areas and indigenous regions), bilingual intercultural education will be guaranteed, and 103 school infrastructure projects will be completed and 122 in execution.

According to the Ministry of the Presidency, this allocation “will be aimed at improving the quality of education, including research, science and technology, with proposals for sustainable public policy programs.”

Regarding the probable calendar of classes, the Minister noted that they are not talking about two, but about having one that incorporates the adjustments so that those teachers who went on strike can complete the times and contents. She added that in this way the decision of the teachers who remained in the schools would be respected.

