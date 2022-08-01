Peru confirms first death of patient with monkeypox | News

The Ministry of Health of Peru reported this Monday that the Dos de Mayo National Hospital confirmed the death of the first person positive for monkeypox in that health center in Lima (capital).

This is a 45-year-old male patient with a history of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), who was admitted to the health unit on July 27, after months without receiving treatment for his underlying disease and with a diagnosis of septic shock, aggravated by monkeypox.

The director of the health entity, Eduardo de Farfán, reported that the patient arrived “extremely serious” at the hospital, as a result of septic shock, which can cause any type of germ when the patient has developed the disease Human Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). ).

“The patient arrived in extremely serious condition, with lesions at the skin level, he had several entry points for germs, he also had a lung problem, which is why he was managed at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) level, he was intubated, but he was highly infected,” said the top manager of the Peruvian healthcare unit.

Farfán explained that the death was not due to monkeypox, which he classified as “another factor” in a patient who already had other ailments. The doctor specified that the death would have been due mostly to septic shock, a reaction of the human body to an infection that compromises its proper functioning, and from which respiratory complications derive.

From May 20 to July 31, the Minsa has reported at least 305 cases of positive patients for monkeypox, in nine regions of the geography of the South American country: Callao, Cusco, Ica, Junín, La Libertad. , Lima, Loreto, Piura and Tacna.

According to the entity, the Lima metropolitan area has reported 262 cases, two in Lima provinces, 20 in Callao, 12 in La Libertad, three in Ica, two in Cusco, and one case in Tacna, Loreto, Piura and Junín.

So far, all patients have been treated by the health authorities, follow-up is offered to contacts, and there have been 91 medical discharges.





