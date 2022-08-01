Celebrate anniversary of decriminalization of homosexuality in Ecuador | News

Social organizations and activists from the diverse sex community in Ecuador mobilized this Saturday in Quito (capital), where they celebrated the 25th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in the country.

Through banners, parades, songs and slogans, community activists took to the streets celebrating the event classified as historical in the country, at the same time, they urged political groups to deepen the rights of that social sector.

The protesters began on Amazonas Avenue, continuing along United Nations Avenue, and the march continued along Los Shyris Avenue.

The day ended in the park called El Arbolito with the presence of cultural artists, where members of the community killed for fighting to claim the rights of the diverse sex community were remembered.

It should be remembered that the march was supposed to take place on June 20, but it had been postponed as a result of the massive demonstrations by indigenous organizations against the neoliberal policies of the Government presided over by Guillermo Lasso.





