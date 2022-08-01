Bolivian government presents policy against human trafficking | News

The Plurinational Government of Bolivia presented this Saturday the policy and strategy against human trafficking, smuggling of migrants and related crimes 2021-2025, in the context of the celebration of the World Day against Trafficking in Persons.

These are 12 strategic actions to confront this crime that affects the fundamental rights of the population to life, liberty and sexual liberty; the modification of the Comprehensive Law against Human Trafficking and Trafficking No. 263 of July 2012; as well as the allocation of resources for the prevention and punishment of this scourge.

In this sense, the Vice Minister of Justice and Fundamental Rights, César Siles, expressed that “it is a fight and a crusade of all, the national government, autonomous governments, family, school, media and other actors”.

Under the motto “Joining efforts”, the National Government, governorates, mayors, media, schools and family, among other actors, will fight against these crimes, which affect fundamental rights, life, liberty and sexual freedom.

To which he added that it is the third most profitable crime on a global scale after drug trafficking and arms trafficking; while he detailed that criminals have diversified the ways to capture victims through social networks such as Facebook or Instagram; and correspondingly, it is important to pay vital attention to prevention.

Regarding this, he pointed out that the current norm was more than ten years old and “it served as a valid legal instrument, we have convicted people, around 400 ongoing processes, but we need to update the norm, we need to address with this norm the new ways of capturing victims that, with evolution, modernity and technology have also evolved”.

To which is added the allocation of sufficient resources to the Police, the Prosecutor’s Office and other investigative bodies, “in keeping with the challenges involved in the fight against human trafficking (…) We are going to make efforts to allocate more resources to prevention and sanction”, detailed the senior official.

Data provided by the Bolivian Observatory for Citizen Security and the Fight against Drugs (Obscd), indicate that the highest percentage of victims of trafficking are women, with 67 percent.

The investigations deepen that, regarding the age of the victims, the largest number would be between the age ranges of 11 to 20 years with 46.9 percent, 38.8 being adolescents; and escorted by victims between 21 and 30 years of age, which represent 13.9 percentage points.





