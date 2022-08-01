Argentine Ambassador advocates the return of Venezuela to Mercosur | News

The Argentine ambassador in Caracas, Óscar Laborde, raised the need for the full return of Venezuela to the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), in order to consolidate regional integration in the commercial sector.

“And in this multipolar world, America has to be a pole (…) Venezuela has to return to full integration into Mercosur, the representatives of the Assembly must join Parlasur, we must return to Unasur, (…) that it is our destiny,” the ambassador stated in an appearance before the Venezuelan National Assembly this week.

The founding countries of Mercosur (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay) suspended Venezuela in 2017, alleging an alleged violation of human rights, while the Government of Caracas said that this action was based on illegitimate presumptions.

Laborde also advocated the consolidation of the Union of South American Nations (Unasur) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

Likewise, the diplomat thanked Venezuela for the unrestricted support of Argentina’s rights in the Malvinas and self-determination and sovereignty.

Last Monday, Laborde delivered to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro his credentials that accredit him as the new Argentine ambassador in Caracas.

“What joy! I received on national soil the designated Ambassador of the Argentine Republic to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Óscar Alberto Laborde. Our peoples are destined to follow the paths of Peace, unity and mutual respect, ”Maduro wrote on his Twitter account.





