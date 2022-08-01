Elected Vice President of Colombia expresses that she will defend peace | News

The elected vice president of Colombia, Francia Márquez, expressed this Saturday in Argentina that her country will experience a change towards a new nation project in which peace, dignity, social, racial and gender justice, and the care of the environment.

During an interview granted to the feminist and researcher Verónica Gago at the Kirchner Cultural Center, President Gustavo Petro’s running mate avoided that “the greatest challenge we have is to achieve peace, silence the rifles and attack the causes that generated the armed conflict. , which have to do with hunger, the lack of guaranteed rights, the abandonment of the State and racism”.

To which he added the urgency of discussing drug policy, including marijuana: “an entire industry can be generated, in pharmaceutical, food and textile terms, to generate opportunities for the same communities that have been victims of drug trafficking,” said Márquez. .

Who also advocated the need for a free and quality education; to provide better attention to the peasants; defend equality and respond to the claims of women, diverse populations, native peoples, ethnic groups, youth, and historically forgotten and excluded regions in their country.

Regarding the Ministry of Equality, which will pull the strings; The senior official explained that among its priorities will be to achieve equal pay between genders; the recognition of domestic work for retirement; and the implementation of a minimum wage for mothers.

“Black and indigenous women are not fighting to break the glass ceiling, black and indigenous women are fighting to stand up and walk with their sisters, because they have always been on their knees,” she said.

To which he added that he will seek to weave a Latin American construction agenda that allows us to collectively face the challenges, such as the neoliberal policies that prevail in the region and put at risk every day the life of the human being, but also of Mother Earth. .

Márquez, who will be the first Afro-descendant vice president of her country, received words of praise from the Nobel Peace Prize winner Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, who considered her a sister and friend; while he stated that “they are going to have many difficulties, but you know that you have the Argentine people and we are going to continue together”.

The researcher and politician stated that “we intend to be free peoples. And for that we need the struggles, the experiences, the solidarity, and today this challenge that they have in Colombia is a struggle that continues. And it is also to change, to overcome the deaths, the violations of human rights, the tragic situation that the Colombian people are experiencing; the right of men and women in their differences, but also in equal rights”.

