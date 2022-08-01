Lula da Silva stars in massive campaign event in Fortaleza | News

The candidate for the presidency of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, starred this Saturday in a massive campaign event in Fortaleza, in which the candidacies of Elmano de Freitas for the Government of the state of Ceará were made official; and former Governor Camilo Santana to the Senate.

During the convention of the Workers’ Party (PT) in said city, which was attended by representatives of popular movements, political parties, federal and state deputies, and the people in general, said political formation made official a list with only representatives of its own match.

Referring to the work carried out by Camilo Santana Lula, he expressed that “thank you very much for the government lesson you have given Brazil in these seven and a half years governing the state of Ceará. You will be remembered forever and ever; and Elmano does not need to copy anything from anyone, just follow your path, which will be an extraordinary government here in the state of Ceará”.

Regarding the next elections, the former president avoided that “it is important that we are clear that these elections are not ordinary elections. This election is not one man against another man, or one party against another party, this election is democracy against fascism, it is democracy against authoritarianism.”

To which he added that it is about “truth against lies, a party against the Government, love against hate, solidarity against discord. In these elections we risk the future of each one of us. We will risk the future of our mothers, our children, our teenagers.”

For his part, Camilo Santana pointed out that “you know that I dedicated all my energy in these seven years, facing so many difficulties, economic crisis, drought and the biggest of them, the Covid-19 pandemic, which took the lives of our brothers from Ceará. and Brazilians. In this pandemic I bought four hospitals, I even bought a private hospital, which had been closed for ten years here in Fortaleza, and there I built 150 ICU beds, which helped save the lives of Ceará residents.”

Meanwhile, Elmano de Freitas, the current candidate for governor of Ceará, established investments in education, public security, youth, culture, sports and health as possible priorities for his administration.

Meanwhile, the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, argued about Camilo that “you are the greatest pride for us. To have a governor with his evaluation, with his capacity, with the work he has done here. You are not only a leadership of Ceará, you are a national reference and it makes us feel very proud to be in the ranks of the Workers’ Party”.

