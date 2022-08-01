New massacre denounced in Colombia; number 57 of 2022 | News

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) denounced that armed individuals perpetrated this Sunday a massacre in the middle of a public road in the north of the department of Valle del Cauca (west), number 57 so far in 2022.

Three people are killed in a new massacre in Colombia

The incident occurred around 8:20 a.m. local time in the Ciudadela Grajales neighborhood of the municipality of La Unión, when individuals shot at people who were talking on the outskirts of a house.

Press reports indicate that a party was being held in the house, although other media indicate that the victims had returned from a nightclub and talked until dawn.

The local mayor, William Palomino, confirmed that five people lost their lives. Another five were injured, one of them seriously, and are treated in health centers.

The alderman told the press that the authorities are conducting investigations into the motives and possible perpetrators of the massacre, as well as to determine the identity of those killed.

He added that in the next few hours an extraordinary security council will meet to examine what happened.

The violence does not let up, a new massacre by illegal groups today mourns us. I regret what happened in La Unión, my solidarity with the families of the victims. I ask the authorities to clarify these facts soon.

Another official, from the Government Secretariat of La Unión, Jhoana Ayala, told the press that “there were five people killed and four people injured. We are confirming if there are minors. The Police and the CTI (Technical Investigation Corps) are on the scene.”

Previously, the Ombudsman’s Office warned about the control exercised in this area by unidentified armed groups, their acts of intimidation and possible alliances with public powers to prevent, among other things, that there are no risks on drug trafficking routes and other income from illegal business.





