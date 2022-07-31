Social organizations and the Panamanian Government reach an agreement on education at the Dialogue Table | News

The representatives of the Government of Panama and the different organizations convening the protests against the high cost of living, gathered at a dialogue table, reached agreements this Saturday on the point of education, including the allocation of six percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the sector budget for 2024.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Government of Panama recognizes the importance of dialogue

According to the agreement, this is equivalent to dedicating that year 1,200 million dollars to the education budget. The Minister of Education, Maruja Gorday, promised to dedicate 5.5 percent of GDP for the fiscal year 2023.

Among other agreements, which total more than 20 (according to local media), about 1,200 schools or ranch classrooms that remain in the country will be eliminated.

The conditions of schools will be improved (especially in rural areas and indigenous regions), bilingual intercultural education will be guaranteed, and 103 school infrastructure projects will be completed and 122 are underway.

In addition, the Ministry of Education took note of the need to put an end to bureaucracy to access money from the Fund for Equity and Quality of Education (FECE) and a new mechanism for minor contracts related to educational centers.

After the debates, the Archdiocese of Panama (mediator in the negotiation process) announced that an Educational Table will be installed on August 13 “to strengthen the road map outlined in the Commitment to Dialogue for Education, in the Plan Strategic 2019-2024”.

Since the beginning of the anti-neoliberal protests, on July 6, teachers have also demanded that educational centers have decent water and bathrooms, that school canteens and boarding schools be put into operation, and that physics, chemistry and , biology, natural sciences and other subjects.

AEVE and other teachers’ unions will be on Monday, August 1, bringing to the base the agreed agreements on the 4 issues that led us to strike for a month.

We call on all teachers to attend their bastions of struggle.#ANADEPO #StrikePanama2022#AEVE

— AEVE-RepPanamá (@AEVePan)

July 31, 2022

After the agreements, the Association of Veragüenses Educators (AEVE) and other groups announced that they will meet with their bases this Monday, August 1.

According to the press, in these spaces the teachers may analyze the return to classes and possible dates to specify it.

One of the leaders of the Single National Union of Construction and Related Industry Workers (Suntracs), Saúl Méndez, who participates in the dialogue table, warned that the popular sectors must remain alert, since the Government has been characterized by respond to the interests of the rich and not honor their commitments.

Local media point out that the next session of the dialogue table will be on August 3 starting at 5:00 p.m. local time, to address the four pending issues of the eight raised by popular organizations and movements. That day the work would begin at point 5, which corresponds to the energy reduction.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source