Guatemalan journalist José Rubén Zamora arrested | News

Members of the National Civil Police (PNC) detained and transferred the renowned journalist, president and founder of the morning newspaper El Periódico José Rubén Zamora Marroquín to the Court Tower on Friday night.

The incident occurred after the winner in 2021 of one of the King of Spain International Journalism Awards, suffered a raid by agents of the Security forces, both in his home and in the newspaper’s offices.

In this sense Zamora expressed at the time of his arrest that “this is a political persecution”; while he avoided that “there must be a conspiracy, a persecution (…) if that is the case and you have to pay with jail for love of Guatemala, then here we go.”

For his part, the head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity (FECI), Rafael Curruchiche, pointed out that the raids and the capture of Zamora respond to a case which “is under reserve.”

In addition to stating that the arrest of Zamora and the assistant prosecutor Samari Carolina Gómez Díaz corresponded to alleged crimes in their functions as businessmen; referring to his alleged participation in the crimes of “money or other asset laundering, blackmail, influence peddling and the crime of proposition and conspiracy to launder money or other assets.”

Until now, Zamora has had a habeas corpus hearing to verify his situation; and he has not yet been brought before a judge to clarify the real reason for his arrest.

In this regard, the Human Rights Ombudsman (PDH), Jordán Rodas, arrived at the Court Tower to ensure that Zamora’s rights were not violated; and the reason for his capture is revealed; while he reported on several journalists who have had to leave the country for security reasons.

Meanwhile, the former attorney general of the MP, Claudia Paz y Paz, expressed in a forum on the Twitter platform that “criminal law is being used arbitrarily and abusively. Instrumentalization as punishment for evidencing corruption”.

Meanwhile, the US congresswoman of Guatemalan origin, Norma Torres; she avoided that “this represents another kick to democracy and the rule of law.”

This position of solidarity with Zamora and El Periódico was also assumed by dozens of organizations, journalists, the media, governments, politicians, businessmen and civil society leaders.





