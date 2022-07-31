Uruguay confirms first case of monkeypox | News

The Ministry of Public Health (MSP) of Uruguay confirmed the finding in Montevideo of the first case of monkeypox in the South American country.

“The confirmation was carried out by the PCR technique and it is the only one in the country,” the MSP reported in a statement this Friday.

“The patient, who is stable and in isolation, has a history of travel in recent days,” he added.

ANNOUNCEMENT | The Ministry of Public Health reports the discovery of the first imported case of monkeypox (or monkeypox) in Montevideo. The confirmation was carried out by the PCR technique and is the only one in the country. pic.twitter.com/TedxnC074P

— MSP-Uruguay (@MSPUruguay)

July 29, 2022

“In line with the recommendations of PAHO/WHO, the identification and follow-up of all contacts by the Health Surveillance department team began,” the MSP expanded.

“At the moment no new suspected cases have been identified in relation to this case,” the health portfolio pointed out.

The MSP reminded the population that “in case of symptoms related to monkeypox, consult your health provider”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



