Unity Pact joins the census work in Bolivia and rejects its politicization | News

Social organizations that form the Pact of Unity announced that it was agreed to socialize with social organizations and the nine departments the development of the entire census process and not allow the politicization of the Population and Housing Census for 2024.

After a meeting with President Arce, the Pact of Unity decided that if from Santa Cruz “they dare to take any action” (pressure measure), they will immediately initiate marches, strikes and blockades.

The executive of the Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) Juan Carlos Huarachi.Huarachi indicated that in the meeting with President Luis Arce, the social organizations expressed their resounding rejection of the politicization of the Census by some politicians from the department of Santa Cruz.

At Casa Grande del Pueblo, we met with our sisters and brothers from the expanded Unity Pact. We agree on the importance of carrying out an absolutely technical census process, responsible and far removed from any political interest.

Both Arce and the representatives of the Pact of Unity agreed on the importance of carrying out an absolutely technical census process, responsible and far removed from any political interest.

“We are not going to allow them to politicize the Population and Housing Census, we are not going to allow them to be harming the population, the workers, the merchants, carriers and all those who are part of the economic and productive reconstruction of the country” Huarachi noted.

Santa Cruz institutions have already carried out a 24-hour strike demanding that the decree that postpones the Census until 2024 be annulled. They will have a summit over the weekend, where they could also decide on more pressure measures.

The executive of the Single Trade Union Confederation of Peasant Workers (Csutcb), Eber Rojas, called on the Santa Cruz representatives to reflect and not activate measures that divide the country, but instead seek unity.

The Government and nine mayors of capital cities, plus El Alto, agreed last Wednesday to depoliticize the issue of the Population and Housing Census and create a technical commission for a socialization of the process that will be in charge of the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The census process, initially set for November 16 of this year, was postponed until 2024 as a result of the agreement between President Luis Arce and the eight governors in the National Council of Autonomy (CNA).





