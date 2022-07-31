Petro aspires to resume the peace process with the ELN in Cuba | News

The elected president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, affirmed this Friday that he aspires to resume the peace dialogue in Cuba with the National Liberation Army (ELN) after having maintained contact with the island’s diplomatic personnel in the country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Gustavo Petro announces social dialogue after taking office

In this regard, Petro assured that he met with the Cuban ambassador in Colombia, Javier Caamaño, meanwhile, he pointed out that it will be the Antillean government that “says if it wants to remain as host.”

In this sense, the leader of the Historical Pact expressed that “there is already a place that was used by Colombia in the Santos government in Havana, Cuba did not do so well because they turned it into the excuse for a diplomatic offensive against that country. ”.

Similarly, the president-elect pointed out that the role of guarantor that the Norwegian government assumed at that time, can be opened to other nations that have expressed their interest in supporting the peace negotiations.

Accordingly, Petro stressed that “Spain has expressed provisions around helping the Colombian peace process and now the Republic of Chile, undoubtedly all of Latin America.”

From this, he specified that “achieving success in substantially reducing violence in Colombia, today increasingly complex, is also an American success, in the sense that our violence is no longer exclusively national.”

“Petro’s arrival is an achievement for peace.” Says Jhon Opdahl, Norwegian Ambassador in Cuba and now in Colombia. I do not regret having voted for Santos in 2014 and against Duque in 2018 and proud to have voted for Petro in 2022. Listen to the podcast of @MJDuzan

– VICTOR OVALLE DÍAZ (@vovallediaz)

July 29, 2022

According to the Colombian leader, this is largely due to the fact that “drug trafficking has also become multinational, more powerful than before, with more capacity for destabilization than before, with more geographical areas of control than before, with more deaths than before. from side to side than before”.

The peace negotiations held in 2016 in Havana crystallized with the signing between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces-People’s Army (FARC-of the Agreement for the Definitive Termination of the Conflict.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source