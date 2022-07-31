Latin America

Boat with 141 Haitian migrants arrives in southern Cuba | News

A boat with 141 Haitians on board landed on the southern coast of the Cuban province of Cienfuegos, specifically on La Tatagua beach, after eight days of sailing.

Cuba provides humanitarian aid to 800 Haitian migrants

The head of Red Cross Operations in Cienfuegos, Nadezka Carvajal, pointed out that “of the 141 people who were traveling on the ship, above capacity and in precarious conditions, 22 are children, and there are pregnant women and older adults.”

According to the testimony of one of the shipwrecked, the objective of the boat was to arrive in Florida, in the United States (USA), which was frustrated due to deteriorating weather conditions.

A boat with Haitians landed along the south central coast of Cuba in an area near Camp Ismaelillo d Cienfuegos. Immediate assistance was offered there and in accordance with the international migratory commitments Cuba will return them to their country of origin.

July 30, 2022
July 30, 2022

The ship sailed from the island of Gonâve located west of the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince and landed after eight days of sailing on the south coast of Cienfuegos, located about 233 kilometers from Havana.

For their part, the migrants received the corresponding medical care by Cuban health personnel, which includes assistance and rigorous check-ups, at the Ismaelillo Pioneers camp, where they will be installed.

As in previous cases, the Cuban government will establish contact with its counterpart in Haiti in order to guarantee the safe and voluntary return of these people to their country in accordance with the provisions of international migration treaties.

On May 25, around 800 Haitian migrants landed on a boat north of the central Cuban province of Villa Clara, after being shipwrecked for several days on their way to US territory.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

