They rule out an attack against the president of Guatemala in Huehuetenango | News

They rule out an attack against the president of Guatemala in Huehuetenango

The Guatemalan Army reported a confrontation with a group of people in the area of ​​La Laguna, in a peripheral area of ​​two kilometers where President Alejandro Giammattei was, who was never in danger of being attacked.

With the confirmation of the Guatemalan Army, the initial version of local media that indicated an alleged attack against the head of state and his entourage in La Laguna, located in Huehuetenango, is discarded. The military confirm that the incident occurred when they stopped a vehicle and the passengers opened fire on the security forces, triggering a chase.

“The vehicle and other occupants escaped towards Mexican territory. It is reported that Mexican authorities detained four people, possibly of Guatemalan origin,” explains the Guatemalan Army.

An attack against the entourage of President Alejandro Giammattei in La Laguna, Huehuetenango is ruled out.

Two kilometers from the official activity, the army stopped a vehicle whose passengers opened fire on the army and began a chase, according to an official statement.

July 30, 2022

At the same time, the Army asserts that in the middle of the shots a person (presumably of Mexican nationality) was injured, “the person was evacuated to a care center,” they add.

Alluding to the people who managed to escape and who could leave the country for Mexico, the Army also said that they are already coordinating with authorities in that country to capture those involved, “they coordinated with the Mexican authorities to continue with the joint operations of tracking in the political limit Guatemala – Mexico”, they limit.

In this way, the version of the Sonora es la Noticia (SN) station that had reported on an armed attack was against the head of state and his entourage, at the same time, they indicated that “several wounded” were recorded.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



