Brazil creates technical committee to deal with monkeypox | News

Brazil will create an Emergency Technical Committee to monitor the evolution of monkeypox infections in that country, coordinate clinical research and the development of specific vaccines, the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported Thursday.

As confirmed by Anvisa, the committee will manage the coordination and synergy between the technical areas of clinical research, good manufacturing practices, registration, pharmacovigilance and advanced therapies.

All elements must be synchronized with health specialists in the field and the scientific community that contributes to this line of research, the report emphasizes.

They hope that the body to be designed brings together the best experiences available among regulatory authorities to provide an express path to the development of clinical solutions, research, drugs and vaccines.

The future technical team will provide guidance on the protocols for clinical trials, and will mediate between them and the manufacturers of drugs to treat, prevent or diagnose the disease in question.

Thus, Anvisa assures, they will avoid the duplication of studies and resources, in addition to allowing the validation of consistent data for decision-making and rapid approval of trials supervised by them at all times.

Brazil registers 110 new cases of Monkeypox, totaling over 978. See below the distribution by state: ��

– Monkeypox Brazil (@MonkeypoxBra1)

July 27, 2022

With more than a thousand confirmed cases of monkeypox, Brazil is the most affected and worrying country in Latin America.

Some sources claim that the South American nation will buy 50,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine through the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).





