Cuba prepares for a referendum on the new Family Code | News

The Cuban Government is preparing the electoral process at different levels for the application of the popular referendum on the New Family Code, to be held on September 25.

The document to be accepted or rejected next September will be version 25 of the legal text approved by Parliament and proposes modifications to the composition of the family nucleus, as well as the rights and duties of each member of this primary social cell.

The process requires guaranteeing basic conditions, at the constituency level, such as the training of officials and authorities involved, the updating of voter lists, the refurbishment of polling places and the carrying out of pilot tests of computer systems.

Others abroad will be added to the 21,000 polling stations in the country so that diplomats and internationalist workers can offer their “free, equal, direct and secret” vote. Those who are outside their place of residence will also have premises.

The list of readers will be published and verified between August 15 and 30, while a pilot test inside and outside the country will be carried out from September 11 to 18.

By that time, the auxiliary groups in charge of processing the information, supervising and collaborating with the process will be prepared in order to guarantee the transparency and quality of the exercise.

Among the modifications of the legal proposal are parental authority, progressive autonomy, same-sex marriage, surrogate motherhood and the responsibility of children with elderly parents.

All citizens over 16 years of age may attend the vote and must respond with (YES) or (NO) to the question: Do you agree with the Family Code?

As established by the National Assembly of People’s Power, the text will be approved if it receives the majority vote in favor of valid ballots.





