Gustavo Petro announces social dialogue after taking office | News

The elected president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, in the context of the First Caribbean Regional Dialogue towards the National Development Plan 2022-2026, organized by the alliance that led him to the Presidency, Historical Pact, announced this Thursday that he will propose a social dialogue to enrich that programmatic proposal.

The meeting of legislators from the progressive caucus hosted workshops on topics such as health, social leaders, culture, the LGBTIQ+ community and the peasantry, among others.

In his speech before those legislators, Petro gave clues about what he hopes to do in his first 100 days as president of the country.

In this sense, he assured that the citizens will play an essential role in the beginning of his Government, which will not be limited to “that demonstrations are called and then a speech is heard or some slogans are raised, or a protest is made, etc. as it has happened in the previous months; but rather that it has decision-making capacity, which is actually the central concept of a democracy”.

Gustavo Petro in Santa Marta:

“The social dialogues will be binding, they will influence the laws and the construction of the Development Plan”

It is not talk for talk, nor will it be a staging. They will be binding and even an integral part of the Peace pic.twitter.com/7nZWn1fkfv

– Jorge Bastidas (@Jorge_BastidasR)

July 29, 2022

The president-elect elaborated that it is about “society being able to decide, because it is the owner of the State and it is the owner of the territory, basically shared with the most ancient forces of nature, and it is the owner of history: of if it advances, if it goes backwards, if it stagnates”.

Likewise, he requested that citizens be involved in the preparation of the development plan: “We want it not to be discussed exclusively in the Congress commissions, but also to be discussed by society, and that society has the ability to influence the articles of the law and in the distribution of public money in the next four years”.

At this moment listening to the President @petrogustavo at the 1st Caribbean Regional Dialogue in Santa Marta, social dialogue must build peace to make Colombia a world power of life pic.twitter.com/Q9Q3kmtGzJ

– Luis Guillermo Pérez (@LuisGPerezCasas)

July 29, 2022

He stressed that the participation of all sectors is needed, both the popular bloc, “which is the majority of society, afflicted with innumerable problems of deficiencies in the guarantee of their rights”, as well as “those who have been privileged until now to what Colombia has been, the whole of society meeting to dialogue and, in many cases, to find paths that previously seemed polarized, antagonistic,” Petro explained.

Gustavo Petro was elected in the second round of the presidential elections, on June 19, and will take office as Colombian president on August 7, along with the social leader Francia Márquez, who will serve as vice president.





