They secure 94 migrants from an abandoned trailer in Mexico | News

Mexican immigration authorities confirmed this Friday that 94 migrants from an abandoned trailer, located last Wednesday in the state of Veracruz, in which around 400 people were traveling, have been secured and cared for.

According to statements made to the media by the director of Attention to Migrants of the Government of Veracruz, Carlos Enrique Escalante, most of the migrants traveling in the van managed to escape after enduring high temperatures and lack of water and oxygen.

A Civil Protection doctor from the municipality of Oluta, Cristóbal Cisneros, pointed out that the migrants left through the upper part of the trailer and received the help of workers from a gas station, who heard their screams.

Escalante pointed out that the insured migrants received care from the Oluta paramedics due to severe dehydration, and were then transferred to nearby hospitals.

A Civil Protection doctor, Kenia Iveth de Dios, told local media that “we found people in very poor condition, some hypertensive, diabetic, people who jumped four meters high, that’s why they have possible fractures.”

Similarly, the director of Attention to Migrants pointed out that the trailer was detected by local residents after calls for help made from inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, the 94 foreigners will wait at the National Institute of Migration in Veracruz until the deportation procedures are completed.

For their part, members of the National Guard and Migration combed the area in search of the rest of the migrants, among whom there are many children and pregnant women, according to local media.

