Venezuela denounces British court ruling on gold reserves | News

The executive vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, denounced this Friday the ruling of a United Kingdom court to prevent Venezuela’s access to its gold reserves guarded in that European country, a decision that she considered gagged an anachronistic foreign policy of the British Crown .

The president stated that said policy seeks to usurp the wealth of the Venezuelan people, and made it clear that the narrative about the fictitious mandate of former opposition deputy Juan Guaidó at the head of Venezuela was due to an operation to justify the theft of those assets.

He reported that the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, has convincing evidence that will be shown in the coming days and urged the Government of the United Kingdom to rectify and return the resources that belong to the South American nation.

Communiqué of the @BCV_ORG_VE in relation to the infamous decision of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom that destroys International Law by endorsing the actions of a criminal organization, and continuing to act against the heritage of Venezuela and the rights of our people pic.twitter.com/5Kx3xEUFI8

He confirmed that Guaidó will never be president of the South American nation, whose people are aware of his history at the head of a criminal group that, among other things, caused a lot of damage by calling for invasions, crimes and economic blockades.

He added that Guaidó does not enjoy the affection of the Venezuelan people and assured that justice will be done in Venezuela with that criminal group.

He made it clear that the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV), the only one empowered to manage those assets, left those reserves in custody in the United Kingdom, and the court’s decision violates the immunity that international law grants to said resources.

He stressed that the BCV went to the British courts to correct the unusual decision of the UK authorities to recognize a non-existent government.

In addition, he supported the decision of the BCV to use all the legal actions at its disposal to appeal the decision of the British court before international instances.

Rodríguez thanked the solidarity of the Central Banks of other countries that in the last few hours communicated with Venezuela to express their rejection of the decision of the British court and to investigate how such dispossession could be carried out, fearing that in the immediate future this could happen. to third nations.

He recalled that the maneuver to appropriate Venezuelan gold joins the unilateral restrictive measures imposed by the US and other countries on Caracas.

BCV will appeal the decision

This Friday, the Central Bank of Venezuela rejected the pronouncement of a British court, “which once again, subordinated to the foreign policy decisions of the British Crown, undermines the legitimate powers of administration of the international reserves of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which, constitutionally and legally, must be exercised by the Central Bank of Venezuela”.

In a statement, the entity assured that “said judicial decision violates the International Rule of Law and the Venezuelan constitutional and legal order by pretending to ignore the legitimate authorities of the Central Bank of Venezuela, to justify the criminal network that allows the misappropriation of reserves. Venezuelan internationals.

He considered “extremely serious that British foreign policy, which in this case directly muzzled its courts, causes serious damage to the rights and interests of citizens, institutions and other states.”

The text adds that “the Bank of England, violating the entire international investment system, and due delegated custody, has shown at all times its complacency with these unlawful devices to benefit from the misappropriation of Venezuelan gold, causing enormous damage. that follows to the letter the submissive and non-existent justice of those English courts”.

In addition, it urges the international community to “be aware that the continuous boycott of the powers assigned to the Central Bank of Venezuela over the administration of its international reserves, is sponsored by the foreign policy of a State that does not respect anything, not even the order legal or constitutional law of the other states, nor of their institutions, seriously violating Public International Law.”





