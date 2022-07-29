Government of Panama recognizes the importance of dialogue | News

The Vice President of Panama, José Gabriel Carrizo, held a meeting with the foreign press on Wednesday where he ratified the government’s willingness to seek solutions to social and economic demands through dialogue.

Import tariffs eliminated in Panama after dialogue

Through dialogue you have the opportunity to get out of a complex situation that exists in the world and of which Panama is also a part, Carrizo pointed out.

The headline added that the Government is facing Panamanian social protests after struggling for 28 months with the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Vice President @gabycarrizoj He held a conversation this afternoon at the Presidency, with foreign press correspondents, in which he stated: Through dialogue you have the opportunity to get out of a complex situation that exists in the world and of which Panama is also a part. pic.twitter.com/GSUvjkxd1F

— Presidency of Panama (@presidenciapma)

July 28, 2022

“We are in a democratic system and of course adjustments have to be made, and President (Laurentino) Cortizo is aware that these actions take time. However, our goal as a government is to give a concrete response to the population,” Carrizo said.

He also considered that the Single Dialogue Table for Panama should be more inclusive to dictate measures according to the immediate social reality, especially of vulnerable groups.

Regarding the immediate modifications to respond to the social demands that have triggered the national strike, Gabriel Carrizo recalled that the Executive set by decree the price of gasoline and diesel at 3.25 dollars per gallon of 3.7 liters.

The vice president @gabycarrizoj sees the development of the Single Dialogue Table for Panama as positive, which should be expanded to be more inclusive, because the north of this administration is an economy with a social sense, for the benefit of the most vulnerable. #WorkingForPanama pic.twitter.com/c19uGLbrYv

— Presidency of Panama (@presidenciapma)

July 28, 2022

He also referred to several of the projects promoted by the Government for purposes such as the strengthening of institutions through the digitalization of processes and the eradication of poverty and inequality in the 300 poorest corregimientos in the country through the Beehive Plan.

Meanwhile, according to the minister, the greatest effects of the national strike are in education, the greatest impact of the current crisis is seen in education due to the closure of schools.

In turn, he reported that, despite the protests, the country will be able to close 2022 with a gross domestic product (GDP) between 5.0 and 6.0 percent.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



