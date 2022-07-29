Dominican doctors maintain protest despite police repression | News

The Dominican Medical College (CMD) announced new protest actions for this Thursday after the statements of President Luis Abinader, in which he justified the police repression that occurred the day before against the march of this union that demanded health improvements.

Police repress doctors’ protest in the Dominican Republic

Doctors are expected to meet during this day and agree on future steps, among which the cessation of services is not ruled out.

Days ago, the CMD reported the beginning of peaceful demonstrations to demand better conditions in health centers, higher salaries, more care for nursing staff and the non-execution of privatizations in the sector, but the march this Wednesday to the National Palace was repressed by police officers.

Regarding the repression of the march, the president of the CMD, Dr. Rufino Senén Caba, affirmed that the “alleged statement” launched from the grounds of the National Palace is “full of lies and inconsistencies.”

In this sense, he pointed out that “through a rant” an attempt is made to justify “the brutal and unspeakable outrage to which a civic and peaceful march was subjected,” which was duly reported to the Ministry of the Interior.

Based on this, he announced that “tomorrow (today) we will give (the President) the answer he deserves. We will assess the situation created by deafness and mistreatment by a government that obviously does not want to solve the situation for the poor”.

The union leader pointed out that the Executive tries to misrepresent “a series of facts in which they try to foist us as rebels without causes, who unceremoniously despise affable dialogue.”

Accordingly, Senén Caba stressed that after “the mistreatment and abuse” they are summoned “when we moved to the Caribbean Medical Center on February 27, with the president of the Eastern Region, Dr. Cándida Acosta, who in the middle from the police struggle he fractured his right leg”.

Similarly, the president of the CMD stressed that “that is the reality. Any other version responds to the media’s desire to hide the reality of the events. We want dialogue, not a seven-month dizziness. We want tangible facts, not promises.”





