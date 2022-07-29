Government of Bolivia agrees to socialize census process | News

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, and the mayors of the nine departmental capitals and El Alto defined this Wednesday to work on what they called a line of depoliticization and socialization of the census process, which has been postponed for the year 2024 and has been center of a new destabilizing attempt by the right.

According to an appearance by the Vice Minister of Communication, Gabriela Alcón, at the meeting this Wednesday at the headquarters of the State Presidency, the national president and the mayors defined that a technical commission chaired by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) , and of which the mayor’s offices of capital cities plus El Alto, and universities of the public system will be part, “will socialize technical aspects of the census in each department of the country.”

In this sense, the Ministry of Planning will inform the schedule of departmental visits in the first week of the upcoming August.

According to the President, the socialization work has the support of the high-level commission made up of five international organizations that has been accompanying census processes in more than 130 countries.

Alcón, shortly after, explained that “in this framework, the greatest agreement was to work on a line of depoliticization so that the census recovers its essence, purely technical.”

The deputy minister explained that the High-Level International Commission, made up of six world entities, welcomed Bolivia’s decision to reschedule the Population and Housing Census for the first half of 2024.

The decision of the Bolivian Executive came after the Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) also declared itself this Wednesday “on foot to fight” to 60 national unions in rejection of the threats of a new coup attempt, which is promoted by sectors right-wingers who intend to postpone the 2024 Population and Housing Census.

The union confederation specified that in the face of attempts at sedition by authorities and citizens of the department of Santa Cruz, Bolivian workers will not allow a new coup attempt and will prevent any type of violation of democracy and the majority vote of the people.

In recent days, the Government of Bolivia decided to postpone the Population and Housing Census to 2024.





