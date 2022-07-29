More than 70,000 displaced people are reported in the first semester in Colombia | News

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) denounced this Wednesday that during the first half of this year armed conflicts and violence deepened the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Colombia and caused more than 70,000 displaced people.

In an updated report on its monitoring of this situation, the ICRC reported that during the first semester there were 377 victims of explosive devices in 16 departments, which means an increase of 43 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Likewise, it announced that at least 61 new cases of disappeared persons related to armed conflicts occurred in 14 departments. He added that 72 percent of these incidents are concentrated in the departments of Arauca, Norte de Santander, Chocó, Cauca, Nariño and Antioquia.

Regarding the more than 70,000 displaced persons, it reported that 29,729 people were forced to flee their territories en masse, while 41,074 did so individually.

In the case of the former, the agency specified that they are more significant in the Pacific zones, fundamentally the department of Nariño, where 43 percent are registered.

In the first six months of 2022, we documented 61 new cases of disappearance related to armed conflict. ��

The events were reported in 14 departments, with 72% of them recorded in Arauca, Norte de Santander, Chocó, Cauca, Nariño and Antioquia. pic.twitter.com/T0yNX4ZZCS

— ICRC Colombia (@ICRC_co)

July 27, 2022

At the same time, individual displacement affects the departments of Arauca and Valle del Cauca to a greater extent, with 28 and 14 percent, respectively. In one case and another, among the causes of these flows, the direct threats of armed actors to the civilian and defenseless population stand out.

The ICRC reported that at least 19,210 people were under confinement due to the resurgence of violent actions, as well as the presence of mines and other explosive devices. About 57 percent of the confined population was located in the department of Chocó.

Between January and June of this year, we registered 377 victims of explosive devices, which represents an increase of 43% compared to the same period in 2021.

The accidents occurred in 16 departments, with Cauca, Antioquia and Arauca being the areas with the greatest impact. pic.twitter.com/Tkkis6QlNY

— ICRC Colombia (@ICRC_co)

July 27, 2022

In turn, it revealed that the departments of Cauca, Antioquia, Arauca, Norte de Santander and Meta constitute the areas most affected by explosive devices, since approximately 67 percent of the victims were concentrated in them.

Similarly, the ICRC pointed out that the civilian population continues to be the most affected by the use of these explosives, with 199 victims (53 percent) while 166 are members of the Public Force.

The report also warns of the complexity of the situation, since these events cause other consequences, such as mobility restrictions, the impossibility of accessing sources of subsistence and psychosocial affectation, among others.





