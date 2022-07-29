Chilean government announces expansion of free health care | News

The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, announced this Wednesday the end of the co-payment system in the National Health Fund (Fonasa) for more than 5 million beneficiaries, with which it reaches coverage of more than 15 million people throughout the country. country.

According to the Chilean president, it is “a commitment that we defined in our program, that we ratified in the Public Account of June 1 and that is a historic advance in health.”

The president celebrated that the announcement has been a dream of many generations of Chileans and with it “we are making progress in making it a reality that it is a public health system, free for all Fonasa users.”

Boric pointed out, in this sense, “Rights do not have to be a business and for that we are going to risk it and we are going to give our best so that health, so that pensions, so that housing, so that education , are accessible to all citizens of our country”.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, María Begoña Yarza, valued the measure: “It comes to solve the problems that many professionals and technicians have, middle-class youth on whom we are acting directly so that they save and access the public network with greater guarantees. . In this way we want to install this new way of looking at public health universally and that is free in the public network, with our commitment to efficiency and quality”.

According to data from the Chilean Government, this announcement translates into an automatic benefit for just over 5 million people.





