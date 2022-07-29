Pedro Castillo renders an account of his management after one year of Government | News

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, gave an account this Thursday of his first year at the head of the Executive and announced that he will not back down on his program, although he assured that he has been the victim of an offensive by those who did not accept the victory of the people.

The accountability of the president came on the occasion of the celebration of the National Holiday and the first anniversary of Castillo’s inauguration, who recalled that he began his administration “surrounded by bad omens from conservative sectors that never wanted change and justice Social”.

After requesting a minute of silence for the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the president said that in his first year in office “he has received a slap on the cheek from those who did not accept his victory in the elections ”, but that this year “he will not turn the other cheek, but will extend his hands to work together”.

In that direction, he affirmed “from the factual powers and the oligarchy there is an intention to undermine the people’s government”, but that, despite the insults and ridicule, he will not back down.

He also denounced that “most of the media have been in charge of keeping us uninformed”, because, he affirmed, “the economic achievements of the Government recognized by international organizations are not communicated. None of this spreads.”

In relation to the scandals with which the right has tried to strip him of power, he said that they will not find evidence against him regarding the allegations of alleged acts of corruption in which he would have incurred: “The media spread lies and false news, they are going to get tired of looking for the evidence because they are not going to find it”.

In reviewing the management of his Government in this first year, the president mentioned his commitment to carrying out a second Agrarian Reform and paving the way for a Constituent Assembly, two of the main demands that have been at the center of popular demonstrations in the last days.

He celebrated that despite the international crisis “it is evident that the Peruvian economy has shown significant achievements. We have maintained macroeconomic strength.”

Castillo also asked Congress to approve the bills that he has sent to the Legislature. As he delivered his speech, opposition lawmakers constantly tried to interrupt him.





