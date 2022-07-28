Armed Forces dismantle 129 drug laboratories in Mexico | News

A total of 129 clandestine laboratories for drug production were eliminated by the Mexican Armed Forces, according to authorities from that nation on Thursday.

The Undersecretary of Public Security of the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection, Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, pointed out that the laboratories were dismantled between May 21 and July 25 through military operations.

He pointed out that this intervention represents 196,000 million Mexican pesos (more than 9,000 million dollars) in economic losses for the different criminal groups that financed them.

At the same time, he highlighted the arrest in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, of a former prosecutor from Veracruz, who is accused of kidnapping and forced disappearance of people.

Among the cases presented, the so-called Sostenes “N” stands out regarding the femicide of Brenda Jazmín, in which the person responsible, with three criminal records, was sentenced to 50 years in prison, after an abbreviated procedure.

Similarly, the arrest of 37 alleged members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in Ciudad Hidalgo, Michoacán, was announced through the joint work of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) and the National Guard.

In turn, the apprehension of 26 criminals in Solidaridad, Quintana Roo, linked to extortion and drug dealing, meanwhile, 17 bandits with possession of drugs and weapons in Puebla, Sonora, Baja California and Sinaloa were captured.





