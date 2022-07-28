Foreign Minister of Venezuela and designated counterpart of Colombia agree to establish an agenda to normalize relations | News

The Foreign Minister of Venezuela, Carlos Faría, and the designated Minister of Foreign Affairs and Peace of Colombia, Álvaro Leyva Durán, agreed this Thursday to advance a work agenda to gradually normalize bilateral relations as of August 7.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Venezuela closes colloquium Bolívar and San Martín

After a meeting in the Venezuelan state of Táchira (west), together with the entity‘s governor, Freddy Bernal, the diplomatic representatives indicated that, as of that date, when the Colombian president-elect Gustavo Petro takes office, the appointment of ambassadors in Caracas and Bogotá.

“We have agreed to the establishment, once that moment arrives, immediately, to restore the ambassadors who are going to represent our countries, all the teams that should be working in the different consulates, both from Venezuela and Colombia,” Faría said.

For his part, Leyva read the declaration signed by both parties in which the provision to “consolidate the ties of friendship and cooperation with the review of all issues of binational interest for the benefit of the happiness of our peoples” was ratified.

In addition, they reaffirmed their willingness to make joint efforts to ensure security and peace on the common border.

Another point of the declaration states that the foreign ministers of Venezuela and Colombia “support the dialogue in favor of building paths of peace, respect and mutual understanding, with full recognition of our complementary capabilities.”

Faría and Leyva also described this meeting as historic and thanked the deputy representative of the secretary general of the United Nations verification mission in Colombia, Raúl Rosende, for his presence.

“The reestablishment of relations between Colombia and Venezuela is a fact,” said the Venezuelan foreign minister through the social network Twitter.

Leyva was appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Peace by the elected president of Colombia on June 25 last.

After his victory in the second round of elections on June 19, Petro expressed his willingness to normalize relations with the neighboring country.

In turn, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has called on several occasions to move towards a new stage in relations between the two countries.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source