They advocate for Chilean women’s rights in constitutional reform | News

Chilean sociologist Pierina Ferretti highlighted on Wednesday the importance of ratifying the new Constitution in the plebiscite on September 4 in order to defend women’s rights and preserve the progress made by feminist struggle movements.

In this sense, he avoided the fact that, if the rejection promoted by the opposition were imposed, the advances in terms of autonomy, rights and freedoms of women would crumble; as well as the possible approval in Congress of the law of voluntary interruption of pregnancy.

The researcher deepened that the boom in the fight for women’s rights in Chile was conditioned by the feminist May 2018, a student protest movement against sexual harassment, which was reflected in practically the entire society and dissimilar organizations.

Likewise, she expressed that many Chilean women were sensitized by having experienced a situation of power or sexual abuse within militant, academic spaces, or within the family.

He stressed that this movement also revealed numerous complaints of sexual harassment in political formations and left-wing organizations; product of an excessive masculinization of these spaces.

The researcher stated that “Latin American societies are polarized and that minimum difference with which one wins is the one that can be lost due to the innate wear and tear of exercising government with little chance of change. Chile is facing a crucial and complex moment in this regard.”

Today we launch Good Feminist News, a publication explaining all the regulations included in the proposal for a new Constitution with feminist content.

— 8M Feminist Coordinator (@Coordinadora8m)

July 26, 2022

To which he added that the great feminist mobilizations developed from 2016, “feminism was still seen, in the discourses, as a particularity, with bourgeois overtones, without a mass vocation, without a popular vocation. And within the organizations of the left, with a very installed machismo, as genetic, as in all the organizations of the left, to put it in some way.

On September 4, a plebiscite will be held to approve or reject the new Constitution. The researcher describes the constituent process, which has been strongly attacked by the right, as democratic, parity and with a strong social, environmental and gender imprint.





