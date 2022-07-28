Indigenous peoples of Colombia begin summit for unity | News

Indigenous communities of Colombia will celebrate from this Wednesday until next July 30 the Summit of Original Peoples focused on the theme “Walking unity”.

They reject the murder of two indigenous Ecuadorians in Colombia

The space for dialogue, struggle and resistance for the claims of the ancestral communities will meet in the municipal gallery of the town of Silvia, department of Cauca (southwest).

It is organized by the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca (CRIC), the National Organization of Indigenous Peoples of the Colombian Amazon (Opiac), the Movement of Indigenous Authorities of Colombia (AICO), the National Indigenous Organization of Colombia (ONIC) and the Movement of Indigenous Authorities of the South West (AISO), among others.

According to a CRIC statement, the main objective of the summit is “to strengthen the path of unity and autonomy of the original peoples, collectively weaving the Colombian indigenous movement’s own agenda.”

During the meeting, issues will be addressed with the purpose of building political guidelines that will later allow agreements to be established to define the organizational scenario of indigenous peoples while preserving unity.

The delegates to the meeting will make a diagnosis of the current political situation of the South American country, impacted by an armed conflict of several decades, violence against social leaders and ancestral communities, inequality and poverty.

They will also identify opportunities such as those generated by their vast experience of resistance with unity and the arrival in the Executive Power of the first president and vice president of the left in national history, with the proclamation of Gustavo Petro and Francia Márquez in those positions on August 7.

No less important will be the debate on the legislative agenda, structural reforms and the challenges of the movement in the face of the National Development Plan 2022-2026.

Based on this analysis, it is expected that the participants will identify the path and the programmatic agenda that the Colombian indigenous peoples will follow in the coming years.

According to local media and indigenous movements, the organizers of the summit expect the participation of Petro, who during his electoral campaign made clear his support for the ancestral communities.

Last week, the president-elect appointed the Arhuaca social leader Leonor Zalabata, the Embera lawyer Patricia Tobón and the Nasa sociologist Giovani Yule as Colombian ambassador to the United Nations (UN), director of the Victims Unit and director of the Land Restitution Unit, respectively.

