Police repress doctors’ protest in the Dominican Republic | News

Dominican doctors demonstrated this Wednesday in a march that intended to arrive in front of the National Palace in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, when it was interrupted by police authorities, which led to violent clashes.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Dominican doctors protest demanding more supplies

The Dominican Medical College (CMD) led the call to demand the opening of hospital facilities, the replenishment of incentives for health professionals and denounce the lack of personnel.

The police intervened in the demonstration by the doctors, throwing pepper spray and beatings that provoked confrontations, while the head of the CMD, Rufino Senén Caba, described the action of the “order” agents as an outrage.

During the police intervention, some doctors, including Dr. Senén Caba, were pushed against the pavement, while those who managed to reach the National Palace via Leopoldo Navarro Avenue were also victims of the repression.

The president of the CMD pointed out that the march is “for the population, we demand that the hospitals that have been closed for more than five years for repairs be opened,” meanwhile, he denounced the unjustified closure of the Padre Billini Hospital and the Luis Eduardo Aybar Hospital.

In this sense, Senén Caba pointed out that the doctors do not want the government to transfer the hospital facilities to “an oligarchic volunteer, those patronages full of corrupt people.”

Similarly, the physician leader denounced the withdrawal by the National Health Service of the incentives “because of the distance and the time they had been working”, which makes their salaries “much more precarious”.

Close to 6,000 doctors have withdrawn from their health centers, which, together with the closure of more than 50 hospitals and the lack of supplies, have deteriorated the health system in the Dominican Republic.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source