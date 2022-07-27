Latin America

Armed group attack on Prosecutor’s Office in Haiti condemned | News

The Haitian Ministry of Justice repudiated this Wednesday the attack and the fire at the Croix des Bouquets District Attorney’s Office while demanding urgent measures to arrest those responsible.

UN registers 471 victims of conflict in Cité Soleil, Haiti

According to a statement issued today by the Haitian ministry “measures are being taken to bring order, peace and security to the entire national territory.”

At the same time, the authorities called on the population to remain calm, however, they highlighted their commitment to justice and the law regarding the treatment of the perpetrators of the terrorist act.

According to several local sources, an armed group intervened this Tuesday in the fiscal institution northeast of Port-au-Prince and set fire to multiple documents, which caused the fire to spread.

For his part, the commissioner of Croix-des-Bouquets, Roosevelt Zamor, told national media that the damage to the facilities is considerable and is associated with clashes between the armed gangs of Cité Soleil.

Similarly, the prosecutor pointed out that this Monday the police authorities carried out an operation so that as a result of it “the bandits decided to attack the prosecutor’s office.”

The armed action takes place a month after the looting of the Palace of Justice in Port-au-Prince, where relevant documents that addressed cases related to gang violence also remained.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

