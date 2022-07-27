Summit of social leaders proposes to build peace in Colombia | News

At least 200 leaders of the departments most affected by the war meet in Bogotá, Colombia, in order to propose an agenda to humanize the conflict, promoting its de-escalation, a proposal that they will send to the new Government of Gustavo Petro.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Venezuela warns of new threats from Colombia

From different regions of the South American country, social leaders arrived in the Colombian capital to formalize a proposal to de-escalate the internal conflict, Richard Moreno, from the Ethnic Commission for Peace, told teleSUR.

Moreno, also coordinator of the Chocó Solidarity Interethnic Forum, stressed that the humanitarian summit of the peoples affected by the violence in the country will present President-elect Petro with a proposal to advance regional dialogues aimed at seeking total peace.

200 leaders of the departments most affected by the war meet in Bogotá, Colombia, in order to propose an agenda to humanize the conflict, promoting its de-escalation, a proposal that they will send to the new government of Gustavo Petro.@teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/JIzGUSQYz0

– Hernán Tobar (@TobarteleSUR)

July 27, 2022

The idea is to present a comprehensive project in the construction of peace territories in which minimum mechanisms of respect for human rights and the internal norms of the peoples in their territories are coordinated that allow effective agreements to be reached.

Interviewed by teleSUR, Moreno assumed the commitment of the peoples to organize the work from the regional territories binding the proposals that the president-elect has proposed.

The peoples understand the will shown by the new government but they are also aware that the irregular armed groups have that will in a possible dialogue process, said Moreno.

More than 60,000 people confined in Chocó due to the internal conflict in Chocó, he denounced, that is why it is necessary to advance in regional dialogues and have peace agreements, which is an imperative for the communities. “It’s time to live tasty,” he added.

During the outgoing government of Iván Duque, more than 900 social leaders have been assassinated.

This Tuesday, Petro insisted again on his proposal to hold regional dialogues and that all sectors are at the table and not just the illegal armed groups.

In a message to the Association of Indigenous Councils of North Cauca, the president-elect assures that binding regional dialogue is the way to achieve coexistence and social justice.

“Excellent. The path of binding regional dialogue must be a safe change towards coexistence and towards social justice. I receive with gratitude this message from the ACIN in northern Cauca, ”the president wrote on his Twitter account.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source