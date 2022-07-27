They raid the house of former Ecuadorian president Moreno for embezzlement | News

The Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday the search of the residence of former President Lenín Moreno as part of the investigations for an alleged crime of embezzlement regarding patrimonial assets belonging to the seat of government in the capital.

The fiscal entity published on Twitter that “it is carrying out proceedings in the home of former President Lenín M., in the context of a previous investigation for an alleged crime of embezzlement, related to supposedly missing pieces of Carondelet property.”

Similarly, the former president pointed out that “Today I invited the Prosecutor’s Office to enter my house to verify that the complaint of the assembly member of UNES (Union for Hope) about the illegal possession of archaeological pieces, is simply another story of the many that have been invented.”

Last February, Pamela Aguirre, together with a group of legislators from the UNES, a coalition of left-wing parties, denounced that during the Moreno administration eight thousand heritage assets disappeared from the Carondelet Museum.

Aguirre’s complaint is based on the comparison of the inventory declared after the end of Rafael Correa’s mandate compared to that carried out recently by President Guillermo Lasso.

As I said last July 14, today I invite the Prosecutor’s Office to enter my house to verify that the complaint of the UNES assemblywoman, about the illegal possession of archaeological pieces, is simply another story of the many that have been invented.

– Lenin Moreno (@Lenin)

July 25, 2022

From this, the Prosecutor’s Office pointed out on July 15 that it is its duty “to investigate all the alleged crimes of public action that are known” so that in this context certain actions are carried out to specify the veracity of the same.

The Public Ministry clarified that only in the case that confirms the occurrence of a crime, those responsible are officially accused before “the competent judge and promotes the accusation in support of a criminal trial in search of the corresponding sanction.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



