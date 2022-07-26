President of Cuba calls to win the economic battle | News

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, stressed on Tuesday the importance of the revolutionaries having permanent confidence in victory and not letting themselves be overcome by difficulties.

Cuba celebrates National Rebellion Day

Before more than 10,000 inhabitants of the province of Cienfuegos (central-southern Cuba) who participated in the act for the Day of National Rebellion, the head of state stressed that it is up to the current generation of Cuban revolutionaries to win the economic battle, inefficiency, bureaucracy, insensitivity and hatred of opponents.

He stressed that his compatriots can face the complex and current problems based on the clarity of their goals and ideals, the experience accumulated in their creative resistance to overcome obstacles and the consolidation of unity.

Referring to the problems of the Cuban economy, he pointed out that in the coming weeks the people will be informed of the implementation of the measures announced during the recent work session of the National Assembly to generate more income and reactivate the productive sphere.

He specified that no country will solve Cuba’s problems and that it will be necessary to act with greater discipline, seriousness and responsibility if concrete results are to be obtained more quickly in this area.

He noted that terms such as democracy, popular participation, humanism, willingness to transform, creativity, innovation, commitment, ideals and revolutionary passion are inherent to the socialist experience of these days.

highlighted that in the midst of deep and sustained shortages for so many years, under the suffocating pressures of a war economy, we have never renounced the socialist aspiration to benefit everyone, offering them multiple possibilities of human fulfillment.

July 26, 2022

July 26, 2022

He recalled that the country faces the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States (USA) governments for more than six decades, and urged that it be eliminated.

Díaz-Canel stated that the blockade is the best proof that socialism does work, because despite being blocked, Cuba is a reference in access to health, education, levels of security and protection of citizens, and rates of birth rate, among many other social indices.

in his words He expressed the certainty that the blockade is maintained because without it this country would be a model of human society that is too subversive for the world order.

July 26, 2022

July 26, 2022

He expressed that Cuba is an alternative to democracy and equality, and the US maintains the blockade because, if it did not exist, the Caribbean nation would become a model of human society that is too subversive for capitalism.

He added that the emphasis of the propaganda of the right is placed today on demonizing socialism to annul it as an alternative and prevent other peoples from taking the experience of Cuba as a different path to development.

Socialism cannot continue to be defamed in the name of freedom, while all the doors for trade, finance, business are closed to the countries that try it, he asserted.

July 26, 2022

July 26, 2022

He recalled that, in this effort, the imperial logic bets on amnesia, demobilization and alienation, above all so that the new generations forget why the Revolution was made, put aside the epic and the sacrifice, and submit to the dictates of consumerism.

The head of state mentioned that the national resistance is complemented by the solidarity of governments and friends in other countries. He highlighted that during the pandemic Cuba received help from Venezuela, Bolivia, Mexico, China, Vietnam and the Dominican Republic, among other nations, as well as from organizations and friendship associations from 43 nations, including the United States.

This possibility is the result of a feat: the control of the pandemic, under the conditions of a six-decade economic war, with their own efforts and resources, he emphasized.

— Presidency of Cuba ���� (@PresidenciaCuba)

July 26, 2022

He stressed that after two years Cuba will once again carry out the act for the Day of National Rebellion in person, as a result of the feat of controlling the pandemic with its own vaccines, as a result of the vigilance of its scientists, and despite the tightening of the US blockade .USA

He referred that in recent years the Caribbean nation approved its new Constitution and relevant legal norms, such as the Family Code, which he urged to support during the referendum that will take place next September.

In addition, he reiterated that the authorities will continue to resolutely confront manifestations of selfishness and individualism fueled by the current material shortages. He stressed that corruption corrodes everything, goes against the socialist ideal and will continue to be fought relentlessly.

The event for the 69th anniversary of the assault on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks was also attended by former Cuban President and Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, one of the protagonists of those events.





