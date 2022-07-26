World leaders greet Cuba on National Rebellion Day | News

Heads of State of various nations, including Venezuela, Nicaragua, Mexico, Bolivia and Belarus, paid tribute this Tuesday to the people of Cuba on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the actions of July 26, 1953, the date taken to institute the Day of the National Rebellion.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Know the reason for the National Rebellion Day in Cuba

In a message broadcast on Twitter, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro joined the Cuban people in jubilation “on this glorious day that recalls the dignity, courage and patriotic character of a generation of young revolutionaries who marked a before and after in the history of our America. Long live Fidel! Long live Cuba!”

In the opinion of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, who also sent a message to the authorities in Havana, the Cuban Revolution reflects the certainty of the future followed by the fighters for just causes when they raise the flags of freedom with invincible spirit.

Happy #26Jul Cuba! We join the joy of the Cuban people, on this glorious day that recalls the dignity, courage and patriotic character of a generation of young revolutionaries who marked a before and after in the history of our America. Long live Fidel! Long live Cuba! pic.twitter.com/0dO5xwagHB

– Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

July 26, 2022

For his part, the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, Luis Arce, recalled that the actions of July 26, 1953, led by Fidel Castro, began the anti-imperialist revolution in Cuba.

We join in the celebration of our sisters and brothers of #Cubawhich today commemorates the #NationalRebellionDayin honor of the 69th anniversary of the assault on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks, on July 26, 1953, beginning their anti-imperialist revolution. pic.twitter.com/Kxr2YJaUUn

– Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

July 26, 2022

An emotional tribute was made by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took advantage of part of his meeting with the press to dedicate “a tribute to Cubans, today, July 26, in honor of the people of Martí.”

“Let the world be grafted onto our republics; but the trunk must be that of our republics.” Jose Marti. morning conference

– Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_)

July 26, 2022

AMLO invited the Cuban singer-songwriter and exponent of the Nueva Trova, Amaury Pérez Vidal, to the space, who performed three songs, including “No lo van a prevent”, which was heard at the press conference on April 4 last.

López Obrador recalled that “there is a brotherly relationship between the Cuban people and the Mexican people, and Amaury, like other Cuban trova singer-songwriters, because they are our friends and he is visiting Mexico and we invite him and let him talk to us as much as possible. that it comes out of his head and his heart and also that he sings to us, because life is joy too”.

Pérez Vidal expressed his excitement at attending the “mañanera” and said that the broadcast of his song at the conference on April 4 caused an outburst never seen before on social networks.

He meant that July 26 became an important date for the Cuban nation, since it is “a day of heroism for the people of Cuba, the first public heroic act of ours,” he said.

He thanked López Obrador for “the solidarity, the courage, the generosity with which they have been at Cuba’s side, defending Cuba, helping Cuba, understanding Cuba, opening up to Cuba in a brave way, in an energetic way, and As a people, I want to tell the president that Cuba, the people of Cuba, and yes, I can speak on behalf of the people of Cuba, because I am a people, they respect and love them.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source