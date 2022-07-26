Commemoration in Argentina 70 years of the death of Eva Perón | News

Argentine political, union and social organizations, headed by the country’s highest authorities, President Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Fernández, commemorate this Tuesday the legacy of Eva Perón, who died on a day like today in 1952.

Evita, a life dedicated to the fight for social justice

President Fernández said that the followers of the so-called “flag-bearer of the people” maintain the “conviction of continuing to work for and for the people, always putting those who have least first.”

During a speech at an institutional event, Fernández asked to follow the example of Eva Perón, whom he described as an “immense woman who stood up to the powerful, those who believe that distribution should not be done equally and who today speculate with prices and promote inflation by making people believe that the currency is going to devalue.

“I know that you will collect my name and carry it as a banner to victory.” #EvitaEterna

Here we are, dear Eva, with the conviction of continuing to work for and for the people, always putting those who have least first. pic.twitter.com/Cqt11amFAq

– Alberto Fernández (@alferdez)

July 26, 2022

Vice President Cristina Fernández made her own tribute through a publication on Twitter in which she considered that the “flag of the humble” is “an Argentine passion.”

For their part, the Central General de Trabajadores (CGT), the Sindical Front for the National Model (FSMN) and the Central de Trabajadores Argentinos (CTA) will stage a “torchlight march” in the evening to the Ministry of Development building Social, where two gigantic images of Evita are installed on its sides.

In turn, the National Library will pay tribute to the life and work of Eva Perón with a discussion table and the Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity, led by Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, called on the public to participate in “a performance action ” entitled “Life for Evita”, by the Evita Command, at the Kirchner Cultural Center.

María Eva Duarte de Perón, better known as Evita, was one of the most influential figures in Argentine politics. The wife of then President Juan Domingo Perón knew how to win the love of the people and sow a legacy that still endures in the South American nation.





