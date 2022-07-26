WFP predicts rising food insecurity in Latin America | News

The World Food Program (WFP) warned this Tuesday about the increase in food insecurity in Latin America as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the crisis in Ukraine and climate change.

UN calls to join forces against the food crisis

The WFP regional office for Latin America and the Caribbean pointed out that around 10 million people suffer from severe food insecurity in 13 countries, while if the current situation continues, a rise to 13.3 million is expected.

In this regard, the director of the WFP regional office, Lola Castro, highlighted the need to urgently assist the most vulnerable populations, as well as address the structural causes of the problems.

Based on this, Castro urged support for the small farmer sector, expanding the current protection networks, stimulating investment and generating employment opportunities in the affected communities.

Likewise, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) stated that the year-on-year price of corn grew by more than 70 percent in Honduras and Nicaragua, meanwhile, that of wheat rose by 90 percent in Argentina.

The rise in food prices is a factor that directly affects the rise in food insecurity in the region. In turn, in Guatemala and Honduras alone, more than 7 million people have severe difficulties in accessing food.

For its part, the annual report on the state of food security and nutrition in the world revealed that between 2020 and 2021 the number of undernourished people rose to 56.4 million, of which 8.6 percent are of Latinamerica.





