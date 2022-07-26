Single dialogue table in Panama achieves its first agreements | News

The representatives of the popular movement and the Government of Panama established this Sunday the first agreements at the single dialogue table after the protests that began on July 6.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Single dialogue table continues negotiations in Panama

The parties agreed to reduce the cost of the basic basket by 30 percent through the application of price caps, subsidies for the consumption of national production, as well as the reduction of tariffs in accordance with the levels of commercialization.

In this sense, the leader of the Alianza Pueblo Unidos por la Vida, Saúl Méndez, affirmed that the process has been very complex, taking into account the diversity of organizations brought together in a single table.

At the same time, Méndez pointed out that “in these six aspects we have managed to get the government to reduce and freeze the prices of more than 70 items” while pointing out that there is no consensus on three points.

In this regard, the organizations claim to impose a cap on profits in the supply chain after the placement of speculative prices on fuel, transportation and medicines.

Likewise, the union leader stressed that “we must focus the discussion with the government so that an objective and real agreement can be reached against the abuse of the employers and businessmen against the Panamanian people by increasing prices indiscriminately.”

Accordingly, the top prices will be registered in an Executive Decree extendable after six months, meanwhile, the government will assume the difference of the merchandise of micro, small and medium enterprises.

Likewise, in the period comprised 30 days after the signing of the regulation, it was agreed to amend Law 45 of 2007 in order to extend the powers of the Authority for Consumer Protection and Defense of Competition.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source