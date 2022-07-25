Bus accident causes nine deaths in Ecuador | News

At least nine people lost their lives this Monday when a public transport bus crashed on the Pifo-Papallacta road, Paluguillo sector, in the Ecuadorian province of Pichincha (north).

According to the Integrated Security Service (ECU 911), the vehicle, belonging to the Putumayo transport cooperative, lost track and overturned, although it is still not clear why. In images spread through social networks, the bus can be seen from the side.

The deceased are five women, three men and a baby. Preliminary figures indicate that there are at least 20 injured, several seriously, although the data could change as the rescue work progresses, in which personnel from the Fire Department and the Ministry of Health also participate.

Local media reported that members of the Quito Fire Department (capital) were waiting to turn the vehicle around to have more certainty about the number of victims.

ECU 911 announced that the bus was traveling in the direction of Quito (capital) with at least 30 passengers and suffered the accident in a place known as the “death curve”.

The agency added that they received an alert call about this accident at 04:43 local time.

A local media pointed out that this is the third fatal accident that occurred in buses of the Putumayo cooperative in the month of July. Last Saturday, July 2, another bus lost control and overturned on the Lago Agrio-Puerto el Carmen road.





