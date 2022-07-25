Bolivia confirms higher number of Covid-19 cases in fifth wave | News

The Minister of Health and Sports, Jeyson Auza, reported this Monday that that country confirmed 33,001 cases of Covid-19 in the last week, 9,075 more than the previous week, which represents an increase of 38 percent at the national level.

Bolivia reports rise in cases of Covid-19 due to new strains

In a meeting with the media, the official pointed out that this is the highest figure reported in an epidemiological week corresponding to the fifth wave of the pandemic, and that it raised infections to 1,001,213 and deaths to 22,021 since the first was detected. case in March 2020.

He reported that infections have grown for 11 consecutive weeks and that, except in the department of Beni, in the other eight exponential increases in positives were reported during the last seven days.

(2/8) In this period we have registered 33,001 new cases of coronavirus throughout the country, meaning that so far there have been 1,001,213 people infected since the start of the pandemic.

He added that the administrative entities most affected by the outbreak were Cochabamba (10,788 cases), Santa Cruz (8,615), La Paz (4,572) and Tarija (3,071). In the case of Cochabamba, during the last two weeks it has reported the highest number of positives nationwide.

Auza specified that in these 11 weeks, 75 patients died, of which 53 percent had not completed their vaccination schedule, 66 percent had underlying conditions and 95 percent were last immunized in 2021, more than six months, he said.

He contrasted that, despite the increase in cases, the lethality is now the lowest in the entire pandemic, with 0.1 percent, compared to 6.2 percent in the first wave.

(4/8) Of the 9 departments, 8 registered a significant increase in cases. Cochabamba had 10,788 cases, Santa Cruz 8,615, La Paz 4,572 and Tarija 3,071, being the departments with the highest figures.

Regarding the peak of the fifth wave, Auza estimated that it could occur between the last week of July and the first week of August.

Referring to the progress of vaccination, he reported that the country exceeds 14.5 million doses applied, taking into account the total number of immunogens administered (first, second, third and fourth doses) to the population over five years of age (around 10.2 million). .

He specified that 22 municipalities have a vaccination above 80 percent, 134 move between 40 and 59 percent, in 106 the percentages fluctuate between 20 and 39 percent, and in eight the behavior is less than 20 percent.

(7/8) The levels of vaccination coverage by department are: Tarija with 64%; Cochabamba 61.3%; Oruro 59.6%; Chuquisaca 59%; Santa Cruz 58.6%; La Paz 52.8%; Potosi 45.2%; Bení 41.6%; Pando 40.2%.

Press media report that vaccination reached the highest percentage in Tarija (64). Then come Cochabamba (61.3), Oruro (59.6), Chuquisaca (59), Santa Cruz (58.6), La Paz (52.8), Potosí (45.2), Beni (41.6 ) and Pando (40.2).

In Bolivia, the presence of more contagious subvariants of the Ómicron strain has been confirmed, known as Ba1 and Ba2 (circulating since last May) and Ba4 and Ba5 (recently identified).

Based on this and the desire to take care of human lives, the authorities decided to reinforce vaccination and extend the winter school vacation for another week, until August 1.





