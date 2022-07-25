Mexico accuses the US of supporting groups opposed to the Mayan train | News

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, pointed out that the United States government is behind the opposition groups to section 5 of the Mayan Train, which is part of the mega-work that will cross the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

The aforementioned section of the eight that make up the project in the region of the Mexican southeast has been the subject of controversy by supposed environmental groups that maintain that the environmental impact in the area has not been quantified, for which they have filed several amparos before the Mexican justice system.

However, the Government of López Obrador has reiterated that it will do the minimum ecological damage to the region in exchange for the progress that it will mean for the Mexican southeast.

“There is an opposition political mafia group” that opposes the Mayan Train, says President López Obrador.

However, the Mexican president observed this Monday that “from Mexico City and various parts of the country there are pseudo-environmentalists financed by the United States Government and they promote these protections for us.”

“Then a procedure established by law is used, which is to declare this work of national security, for many reasons…”, pointed out the Mexican head of state in his traditional morning press conference at the National Palace.

One of these reasons is because a foreign government (the United States) is intervening, because money from the budget is being lost, because it is a priority work, because delaying tactics are being applied because there is no expeditious justice, he pointed out.

He targeted characters such as the businessman Claudio X. González, the former minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, José Ramón Cossío; in others of what he calls “conservative” sectors to be behind the groups that oppose section 5, which runs from Cancun to Tulum.

This section only covers 50 of the 1,500 total kilometers of the work. “That is totally unusual. How is it that there are 1,500 kilometers of train and where the conflict is in 50 kilometers?” asked the president.

López Obrador indicated that the federal government has already delivered information to the judges who have granted the provisional suspensions, but so far they have not resolved and the work has been stopped for three months, causing economic losses.

The Maya train is part of the Tehuantepec Isthmus Interoceanic Corridor (CIIT) project associated with the Isthmus Development Program that seeks to promote economic growth in 79 municipalities in the states of Oaxaca and Veracruz.

Also, the project to connect via rail to the Pacific and Atlantic oceans through a 304-kilometer corridor called CIIT, which connects the cities of Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz and Salina Cruz, Oaxaca.





