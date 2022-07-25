Public television network is proposed in teleSUR forum | News

The Mexican intellectual Paco Ignacio Taibo II expressed this Monday that Latin America and the Caribbean is experiencing a singular historical moment, with a multitude of progressive governments and the possibility of creating a Latin American network of public television stations that becomes an informative and cultural alternative to the propaganda machinery of the regional right.

The also journalist, historian and political activist was interviewed during the first program of the workshop “Impact of teleSUR on the scenario of alternative and counter-hegemonic communication”, held in the context of the 17th anniversary of said media outlet.

Paco Ignacio considered that the progress of progressivism in nations such as Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico, to which should be added the resistance of Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, allows us to dream of a communicational laying of the channels of the continent.

He said that this would help to rescue the historical memory of the Latin American peoples on three vital axes of independent communication: history, information and culture.

He expressed that the support and interconnection between the public television stations of those countries will contribute to having their own audiovisual resources and in a way that is not biased towards the history and present of the continent.

He added that this would prevent being overwhelmed by the television hierarchy of the monopolies, with a single vision and similar to the US media, and urged that bilateral and trilateral agreements be sought with Latin American cooperation entities to achieve it.

Recalling his link to teleSUR, he said that the “Ours” project allowed him to address the work of Roque Dalton, Antonio Guiteras and other forgotten figures in several Latin American countries. In addition, he mentioned that several programs were made about Ernesto Che Guevara, which covered the facets of his revolutionary life.

He said that thanks to teleSUR millions of people watched these programs in nations like Cuba, Peru and others.

He highlighted how the channel kept working despite a period of strong economic and budgetary problems.

The workshop “Impact of teleSUR on alternative and counter-hegemonic communication” will take place this week, always starting at 11:30 am Caracas time, as an interactive space in which audiences can join the debate with academics, thinkers, and journalists who think about Latin America and have been associated with teleSUR.

An interview with Colombian journalist, academic and essayist Omar Rincón was announced for Tuesday, moderated by journalist Rolando Segura.

When launching the workshop, the journalist and president of teleSUR, Patricia Villegas, valued that in 17 years the channel has told the events of a region in permanent mobilization and transformation.

In parallel, it expanded as a Latin American and Caribbean multiplatform, which broadcasts information in Spanish, English and Portuguese, and has journalists and production centers in various parts of the region.

