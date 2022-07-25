They record a magnitude 5.2 earthquake on the Ecuador-Colombia border | News

Ecuadorian authorities reported this Monday a magnitude 5.2 earthquake in the northern province of Carchi, which also affected several departments in southern Colombia without serious damage or loss of life being reported.

The Geophysical Institute of the National Polytechnic School (IG) of Ecuador reported that the main telluric movement was located 16.3 kilometers from San Gabriel with a depth of 4.56 kilometers.

At the same time, around eight aftershocks are reported in the Potrerillos area to the south-east of the Chiles volcano and about 18 km from the town of Tulcán, which were recorded as of 08:00 (local time).

The Integrated Security Service ECU911 indicated that 16 houses and 2 poles in the town of Tulcán, 16 houses in Montufar, as well as 6 houses and two people injured in Espejo were affected.

In this sense, mainly the colonial and patrimonial houses present severe damage with cracks in the walls and destroyed ceilings where the rescue forces have intervened to avoid human losses.

For their part, the Colombian authorities report that the earthquake was highly perceptible in the departments of Nariño, Cauca and Putumayo, mainly in the municipalities of Pasto, Túquerres, Santiago, Ricaurte, Guachuca, Aldana, Ipiales and Contadores.

Likewise, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) issued the indications of “follow-up and monitoring” in the areas where the effects of the telluric event were perceived.

