Single dialogue table continues negotiations in Panama | News

The members of the single dialogue table in Panama hold a meeting this Sunday in which they will discuss the 28 percent reduction in the basic food basket and other elements related to sustaining life in the country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They arrest those responsible for running over protesters in Panama

Among the fundamental points to be decided are the inclusion of eight new products with regulated prices within the basic basket, and the establishment of six products that will be acquired by the Agricultural Marketing Institute (IMA) at market price, which will be regulated and sold in the communities.

Another of the measures demanded by the workers and members of the table is the elimination of the tariff on powdered milk for children under one year of age, translated into a lower cost for its purchase.

Likewise, an element defended is the definition of other components that make up the basic basket through the creation of a national commission to define said components.

Similarly, local media highlighted that food distribution costs will be analyzed at the intersectoral table for agriculture, as well as an inter-institutional payment table with the participation of the Comptroller General of the Republic and the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

For his part, the leader of the United People for Life Alliance, Saúl Méndez, has addressed the issue of currency speculation and has questioned the mechanism proposed by the Government to put a stop to the sustained increase in food prices.

However, the strengthening of the Authority for Consumer Protection and Defense of Competition (Acodeco) was not considered as a response to this demand, while the Ministry of Agricultural Development (MIDA) will be an intermediary with the municipalities so that producers can sell their products directly to the consumer.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source