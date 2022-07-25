Confirm 55 cases of monkeypox in Mexico | Videos

The National Committee for Epidemiological Surveillance (Conave) of Mexico confirmed that there are 55 cases of patients with monkeypox in the country, in nine states in a context where the World Health Organization declared this disease an international health emergency. .

CMIO.org in sequence:

Third case of monkeypox confirmed in Ecuador

Together with the Ministry of Health, Conave reported that this figure includes reports up to July 23 and that 23 states have not yet declared monkeypox in their territory.

The institutional note reiterates that “the guidelines for epidemiological surveillance and laboratory diagnosis, in force since the beginning of the epidemic in May 2022, have guided the timely detection and confirmation of suspected cases.”

On the other hand, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, explained the global outbreak of monkeypox as a Public Health Emergency of International Importance (Espll)

When presenting recommendations to those who make up the organization, the Mexican Ministry of Health stated that Espll’s declaration meets various assessments, not necessarily because it is a serious or rapidly spreading disease.

Even the WHO considers it mild, self-limited and of low transmission. Its clinical characteristics, transmission mechanisms and spread speed are considerably different from Covid-19.

For this reason, the Mexican entity reported that the new phase of the recommendations for preventive interventions incorporates the issuance of a second epidemiological notice of monkeypox for all medical and public health units.

One of the stigmas that seismic smallpox has caused is homophobia and specifically men who have sex with other men, because they are considered highly contagious.

For its part, on June 9, the Ministry of Health and the institutions of the Health sector “issued a strong call to eliminate the messages that link the LGBTTTIQ+ population with monkeypox, because it violates the human rights of people, they harm the access of this population to comprehensive and quality health services focused on people, and reduce the complete state of well-being of this population.”

According to Conave, up to now seismic smallpox “has not been identified as a sexually transmitted disease” even though sexual contact is recognized as one of the causes of contracting the disease.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source