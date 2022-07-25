Venezuelan President Calls to Preserve Path of Prosperity | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, urged this Sunday in the framework of the commemoration of the 199 years of the Naval Battle of the Lake and the day of the Bolivarian Navy to maintain the path of prosperity and national unity in the face of destabilizing pretensions.

“The path of growth, development, prosperity and collective happiness, the path of national union, the path of freedom, that is our path,” emphasized the head of state.

At the same time, President Maduro praised the resistance of the Venezuelan people and the work of the Civic-Military Union in the face of constant aggression by US imperialism, “we are on the right path (…) With tenacious resistance we have managed to defend our dignity and independence, exercise our sovereignty and our freedom,” he said.

"The path of growth, development, prosperity and collective happiness, the path of national unity, the path of freedom, that is our path," he said.

“We are preparing for the Bicentennial of the great victory that marked the history of our glorious, patriotic and revolutionary Navy. My appreciation and embrace to the entire Bolivarian Navy of our homeland Venezuela,” said the president.

Likewise, President Maduro urged the Armed Forces to continue with the liberator’s legacy based on the defense of sovereignty and self-determination, “the legacy of our Liberator is more alive than ever,” he said.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



