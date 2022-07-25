teleSUR receives multiple congratulations on its 17th anniversary | News

The teleSUR media multiplatform received congratulations this Sunday for its 17th anniversary from heads of state and government, social and political leaders, international entities, channel correspondents, collaborators, workers and users.

This is how teleSUR celebrates its 17th anniversary

One of the first heads of state to send his cordial greeting was the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, who described teleSUR as “the voice and face of Our America.”

The platform was founded 17 years ago as a Latin American integration initiative, under the ideal of a communication project, created by commanders Hugo Chávez and Fidel Castro.

The Government of Nicaragua congratulated the Telesur group and its president, Patricia Villegas, on the occasion of the 17th anniversary of the founding of the Latin American media outlet.

“With all our love, admiration, appreciation, and recognition, we congratulate you, and the entire Telesur group, today as they advance on the shoulders of the Brave and Free Peoples, towards their 17 years of Life and Miracles,” the text highlights. sent by the Nicaraguan Executive.

The message, signed by President Daniel Ortega and Deputy President Rosario Murillo, highlights how the informative multinational reflects in the sign of the “Our American and Caribbean Homeland, symbols, signs, and new realities that our victorious peoples continue to create in light and glory. of future”.

The President of the Board of Directors of the Al Mayadeen information network, Ghassan Ben Jeddou, congratulated the multi-state platform, asserting that it represents a communication strategy against the world‘s media hegemonies.

At the same time, the communication medium Televisión Tabasqueña, joined the messages of congratulations to the teleSUR network, “we join the congratulations to the informative “multiplatform” teleSUR that today adjusts 17 years of being on the air, giving voice to those who They demand to be heard,” they say.

“Congratulations @teleSURtv. From #Cuba, which is and feels part of the Channel founded by Chávez and Fidel, we embrace you, with joy and confidence that you will continue to be the voice and face of #OurAmerica,” the Cuban president wrote in his account. from Twitter.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro also extended his greetings and congratulations for the platform on his official Twitter account.

“We celebrate the anniversary of Telesur, which from a social and supportive vision is a window for the people. My appreciation to each of its workers, for their commitment, effort and dedication to bring the truth of Venezuela to the world. Congratulations!” he wrote.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry also recalled the anniversary of the multimedia platform:

“On July 24, 2005, the TeleSUR signal was broadcast for the first time, created by Commander Hugo Chávez with the social vocation of promoting the processes of union of the South and being an alternative communication tool against the global information monopoly,” he recalled. the chancellery in a tweet.

The Venezuelan Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino, also extended a message to teleSUR for its role in integrating the peoples and the role it plays in the communications sector of the continent.

Previously, the Minister of Defense sent a message through his official Twitter account.

“I extend my congratulations to the news channel Telesur @teleSURtv on its anniversary. It is an instrument of integration, which comes from Bolívar’s unionist thought. 17 years bringing the truth of the Great Homeland to the whole world! Congratulations!”, he wrote.

The Venezuelan Minister of Communication also expressed a message for the platform on his Twitter account: “I extend my appreciation to the workers of @teleSURtv television plant who today reaches 17 years of age being the voice of all the peoples of the world. Congratulations!”.

Sacha Llorenti, Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) joined this series of recognition and congratulations.

“Today we also celebrate the 17th anniversary of the founding of @teleSURtv, the wonderful informative signal of the peoples of the continent and their dreams. Our recognition to @pvillegas_tlSUR and his entire team for their professional and essential work in these times”, Llorenti said on Twitter.

On the other hand, the diplomatic representation of Venezuela in Saint Kitts and Nevis also joined this day of congratulations with the information platform.

The Venezuelan embassy in the Caribbean country wrote: “This Diplomatic Mission congratulates our beloved @teleSURtv, @telesurenglish, @pvillegas_tlSUR for their 17th Anniversary bringing the truth to the peoples of the world, being an example of professionalism, struggle and resistance.”

The network of public television stations in Latin America, as well as several channels in the region, also added their congratulations to TeleSUR for its new anniversary.

Other greetings and congratulations for teleSUR have come from nearby media outlets, such as LaiguanaTV, Horizonte Prensa Digital, among others.





