Brazilian party makes Jair Bolsonaro’s candidacy official | News

The Liberal Party of Brazil (PLB) made official on Sunday the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro for the presidential elections in Brazil to be held on October 2.

The act of officialization of Bolsonaro, who was without a party or political group, was held in a gym in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the PLB statement, the representatives of the political group unanimously confirmed the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro. Likewise, it was revealed that the vice-presidential candidate will be General Walter Braga Neto.

During his speech at the event, the now PLB candidate attacked the Brazilian Supreme Court and recalled the knife attack he was a victim of during a campaign event that took place on September 6, 2019 in the city of Juiz de Fora, in the state of Minas Gerais.

Jair Bolsonaro said in front of nearly 12,000 supporters that every day when he gets up he prays to God that the Brazilian people never experience “the pains of communism.”

In Brazil, since presidential re-election was instituted in 1997, all the presidents who ran for a second term were elected.

However, the current Brazilian president appears in second place in all the electoral polls, surpassed by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who formalized his candidacy for the Workers’ Party.

The first electoral round in Brazil is scheduled for October 2 and the second round, if necessary, will be on the 30th of the same month.





